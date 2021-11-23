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A True Domestic Terrorist in Waukesha Massacre
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40 views • November 23, 2021
Newt Gingrich and Mark Levin tell it like it is. The communist and Liberals are destroying America and letting criminals run free as they persecute patriots.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
Newt Gingrich: Waukesha massacre suspect should be treated as a terrorist
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6283329399001#sp=show-clips
Levin: Media is causing incivility with its irresponsible Rittenhouse coverage
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6283326108001?playlist_id=930909813001#sp=show-clips
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
Newt Gingrich: Waukesha massacre suspect should be treated as a terrorist
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6283329399001#sp=show-clips
Levin: Media is causing incivility with its irresponsible Rittenhouse coverage
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6283326108001?playlist_id=930909813001#sp=show-clips
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