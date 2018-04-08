2018040802 Sign of Jonah now,Pallywood,in Days of Elijah,Jezebel,UN/Vatican alien preparation/small arms treaty,depopulation,REX84,Sword Training from Heaven

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0-18 min Greater exodus, Jewish people called to be People of Remembrance, Gods unchanging/repeated strategy to bring his people back to himself, sign of Jonah, Rev 10-21min,9/11 Gods wakeup to the church, Zionism is Israel-Luthor
21-31 min break talk/Q&A
Zionism definition, propaganda war, Israel paid for all the land 10x over, Palestine origins, objective thinking famine, reading your bible sound, Satan's strategy of non existence, Days of Elijah, Jezebel spirit, arrogance/pride, testimony of going from great darkness to brilliant light, church of man ,intimacy with God critical
31-55 News: Vatican will baptize aliens, UN room designation, Satan's strategy of suffocation/extermination, sequential/literal nature of Book of Revelation, purpose of prophets-eye of the body, Soviet strategies, military strategy/techniques, depopulation, killing of geo-engineers, bio-engineer's involving genetics, transhumanist engineers,80% medical are de-population, Days of Noah, crispers, geo-engineering of viruses, bio-engineered virus release,1 million sealed coffins in Georgia, AmTrak conversions to concentration camps, rich people exodus, Rex 84,Walmart SouthCom Command Centers and DUMBs, UN small arms treaty strategy,
55-60 min Workshop on Gods Weapon, Sword Training purpose taught in Heaven in 1999
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Welcome to Berean Builder Ministries where we assist you as a soldier for Christ in the Eternal War of the Blood of the Savior and the Serpent. To know Who and Whose you are, preserving/protecting truth through daily walking in the Spirit, practicing situational awareness and Sword Training in an online and local community daily cultivating His Abiding Presence and His Word.
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You can find us on: Email: [email protected]
Website: https://bereanbuilders.wixsite.com/ministries
on our website you can financially support our ministry, find access to our weekly small group on signal , our Facebook page, past and current classes on rumble , our visions blog and testimonies/strategies for today
Rumble where all 50 past teaching videos are: https://rumble.com/c/c-361675
YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/@bereanbuilderministries
MEWE group: https://mewe.com/i/saberlighter
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I appreciate and read all comments, please subscribe, and like to support our ministry and getting the word out…God Bless
Please consider financially supporting our ministry through: PayPal: https://paypal.me/DOuglasTurner or interac e-transfer: send to [email protected]
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