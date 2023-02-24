2018040802 Sign of Jonah now,Pallywood,in Days of Elijah,Jezebel,UN/Vatican alien preparation/small arms treaty,depopulation,REX84,Sword Training from Heaven

0-18 min Greater exodus, Jewish people called to be People of Remembrance, Gods unchanging/repeated strategy to bring his people back to himself, sign of Jonah, Rev 10-21min,9/11 Gods wakeup to the church, Zionism is Israel-Luthor



21-31 min break talk/Q&A

Zionism definition, propaganda war, Israel paid for all the land 10x over, Palestine origins, objective thinking famine, reading your bible sound, Satan's strategy of non existence, Days of Elijah, Jezebel spirit, arrogance/pride, testimony of going from great darkness to brilliant light, church of man ,intimacy with God critical

31-55 News: Vatican will baptize aliens, UN room designation, Satan's strategy of suffocation/extermination, sequential/literal nature of Book of Revelation, purpose of prophets-eye of the body, Soviet strategies, military strategy/techniques, depopulation, killing of geo-engineers, bio-engineer's involving genetics, transhumanist engineers,80% medical are de-population, Days of Noah, crispers, geo-engineering of viruses, bio-engineered virus release,1 million sealed coffins in Georgia, AmTrak conversions to concentration camps, rich people exodus, Rex 84,Walmart SouthCom Command Centers and DUMBs, UN small arms treaty strategy,

55-60 min Workshop on Gods Weapon, Sword Training purpose taught in Heaven in 1999

*****************************