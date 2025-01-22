THE COLOSSAL BAIT AND SWITCH ☤ OF THE PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald Trump’s day two pledge was to cure cancer through an artificial intelligence mrna initiative with $500 billion in private sector investment
What We've Learned from a Year of Vaccine Shedding Data - LewRockwell
When doctors in this movement speak at events about vaccines, by far the most common question they receive is, “Is vaccine shedding real?” This is understandable as COVID-19 vaccine shedding (becoming…
Attacking credentials is a form of the ' banish' option of the (Bully, Bribe, Blackmail, Banish, or Bury) attack plan to deal with their opposition.