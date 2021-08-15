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PROVEN METHODS TO LIVE DESPITE BEING VACCINATED, REVERSING DAMAGE & FIGHTING BACK W/ DR. JOE NIEUSMA
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377 views • August 15, 2021
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio



Dr. Joe Nieusma returns to the program to discuss very important proven methods to keep from getting sick, recover if you get sick, and methods for fighting back against the worst tyranny ever subjected on humanity. Dr. Nieusma also discusses his Hope program to help those get off the growing cocktails of pharmaceutical drugs that takes away your ability to thrive. See more of his work at https://SuperiorToxicology.com

Access solution resource document at https://SarahWestall.com (will be up shortly after this airs)

Learn more or get your bottle of Z-Stack, Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack specifically for building your immune system and protecting you from getting sick (a weapon to protect you from the "vaccine" weapon): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0

Learn more about C60 Complete at https://www.c60complete.com/swestall-c60complete - be sure to use code "DrJoe15" to save 15%. Coupon code is good until 8-31-21

See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe

MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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healthpoisonvaccinatedzincsarah westallshottoxicologistcovid-19injectedhcqdr joe nieusmabusiness game changers radiodeath jab
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy