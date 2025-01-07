The Wish of a 17 year old from Volgograd to experience a day as an air ambulance specialist as part of the 'Tree of Wishes' project

First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Manturov fulfilled the dream of 17-year-old Mikhail Lozyanov from Volgograd to experience a day as an air ambulance specialist as part of the "Tree of Wishes" project.

The project is organized by the Russian children and youth movement “Movement of the First”. Children aged three to 17 who find themselves in a difficult life situation are given the opportunity to fulfill a cherished wish, or receive a special New Year gift.



