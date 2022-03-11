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US Hypocrisy Towards Russia
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40 views • March 11, 2022
How many people were killed in the name of spreading democracy by the US government? Is it racism or greed that causes politicians and our state run media to attack Russia? We know definitely that they don't care for humanity. Not once did they express any concern for the deaths of thousands in Donbass, Yemen, Palestine, Afghanistan or Iraq. Nor do they care if we pay more for food and gas or have medical bills to pay. Instead of lockdowns, they now want us to suffer for their wars.
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