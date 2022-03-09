Taiwan Traitors Protest Against Pompeo’s Visit to Taiwan

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03/05/2022 Taiwan traitors, representatives of the Chinese Unification Promotion Party protest against Pompeo’s visit to Taiwan. They wildly accuse the US of selling weapons and disrupting world peace. They demand the US not to intervene in Taiwan and hype the CCP’s cross-strait unification. Such shameless narratives are no different than the CCP official’s version.