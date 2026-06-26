Google's Search Dominance Under Attack: AI & User Backlash

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- Google’s search dominance faces growing pressure from AI rivals, user backlash, and declining search traffic despite strong finances.
- DuckDuckGo installs surged after Google’s AI search announcement, while Bing reached one billion users amid rising competition.
- Public skepticism toward AI fueled demand for optional non-AI search experiences, prompting DuckDuckGo and Microsoft feature changes.
- Google lost prominent AI researchers as advertising revenues face risks from AI summaries reducing website click-through traffic.
- Google remains profitable but must balance AI innovation, user preferences, publisher concerns, and intensifying competitive market pressures.
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