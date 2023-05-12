Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'There was No Virus' Says The Former Vice President of Pfizer
108 views
channel image
The New American
Published 20 hours ago |

Dr. Mike Yeadon isn't just saying there was no true pandemic, he is saying there was no new virus.   


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented. 

Video Sources:

1. High Hopes - Dr Mike Yeadon. Former Vice President of Pfizer 'There was No Virus' - May 9, 2023

https://www.brighteon.com/1df05af4-bf21-4968-945f-35b5e2045a75


2. ChildrensHealthDefense.org - Leading OB-GYN Group Took $11 Million From CDC to Push COVID Shots on Pregnant Women, Documents Reveal

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/obgyn-cdc-covid-vaccine-pregnant/?utm_source=luminate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=defender&utm_id=20230511

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


Keywords
pandemicpfizercovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket