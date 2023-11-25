Rep. Greene reveals truth about J6 defendants | Carl Higbie FRONTLINE

'AMERICANS DESERVE THE TRUTH': After the latest round of Jan. 6 Capitol security footage to be released, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tells Carl Higbie what Republicans can do to further expose reality from what became "outrageously" politicized.







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html



