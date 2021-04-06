© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Will you fight or surrender to the 'woke mob' | Chris Salcedo
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • April 06, 2021
Chris Salcedo blasts MLB for their support of the Chinese government while denouncing the state of Georgia and more - vioa Newsmax TV's 'The Chirs Salcedo Show.'
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.