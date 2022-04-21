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X22 Report A 04. 21. 22.
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50 views • April 21, 2022
Ep. 2757a - Nations Are Beginning The Transition Away From The [CB]
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The [CB] are having a problem, they have lost the narrative and they are not in control. Everything they are trying to do is backfiring. Countries have begun taking on other currencies and decentralization has begun.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
🔦 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight I Use For Self-Defense Here: 🔦
http://www.fighterflareflashlight.com
Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF
The [CB] are having a problem, they have lost the narrative and they are not in control. Everything they are trying to do is backfiring. Countries have begun taking on other currencies and decentralization has begun.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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