A New WORD Order 🤔
Karine Savard
Published 15 hours ago |

Intentionally or not, it shouldn't be. When one alters your video; image, sound or text, it should be rectified or at least made aware of. 

Doing research on Brighteon seems to favour sponsored ones rather than in an order of importance. Also does the number of views give a distorted idea about how many people actually watched all the information in your video as the average watchtime can be close to zero! 

Why oh why is there überhaupt a like button on this platform? It is not about gratification but sometimes life or death survival tips to learn! Why copy an evil platform like youtube? Do they have the same agenda? Credit scoring people?.

The devil is in the details.

THE, DEVIL, IS, EVIL

IS, THE, DEVIL, EVIL

 Keep your head on a swivel, always. 

God bless 🙏💕

