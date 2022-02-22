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Dr. Ken "Khensu" Carter. Dr. Warren Leggett & Janet Paredes -"NADA Protocol for Health & Wellness"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
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31 views • February 22, 2022
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents on

Monday, February 21, 2022 @ 6:00 PM EST 11:00 PM UK

Guests: Dr. Kenneth Carter, MD Dr. Warren Leggett , PhD and Janet Paredes, enrolled in Masters in Social Services and Development at the Asian Social Institute


Topic: Integrative Addiction-Wellness Treatment: 3-Day Intensive NADA Protocol: Acupuncture Detox Specialist Certification Course


www.newarkmediation,org/acudetox-course/ Friday, Saturday and Sunday March 18, 19 and 20, 2022 -9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

A Treatment for: Trauma and Crisis: Mental Health & Wellness: Behavioral Health & Wellness: Substance use disorders & addiction: Resiliency


Brief Bio:
Ken “Khensu” Carter, MD, MPH, Diplomate NCCAOM, is the President, National Acupuncture Detoxification Association (NADA) Board of Directors
Dr. Khensu is a a mainstream integrative physician and a longtime practitioner of whole health “ancestral” medicine. He is board certified in psychiatry, board certified in acupuncture, and specializes in the integrated use of the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association protocol in psychiatry and emotional wellness care.

Dr. Warren Leggett, PhD, Psychology
He is the current NADA Vice-President. He is serving in the role of Co-Trainer for the upcoming event on March.
Dr. Leggett is the President of the District Of Columbia Addictions Professional Consortium (DCAPC), as well as an Executive Officer on the board for the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association (NADA).

Janet Paredes
https://nadaphilippines.com/
Integrative Medicine Practitioner in the Philippines since1995
Development Worker for the Past 30 years
Department of Health (DOH) Philippine Institute for Traditional and Alternative Health Care (PITAHC), Certified Acupuncturist since 2009
Founder and NADA Board President
Founding Officer of the Philippine Academy of Acupuncture, Inc. (PAAI)


Podcast Host:
Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life
Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
Keywords
healthaddictiondreamsdetoxgrassrootswellnessacupunctureearsintegrative
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