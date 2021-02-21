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CONTROL GRID Network & The Space Age FUTURE | Nous EnslaVed but Venusian Influence Engaged [TESLA]
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11 views • February 21, 2021
#RESETRitual #Space AliensOrBust2021 #VCipher #SolsticePortal #TemplarSecrets #VenusFamilies #Bitcoin
*PATREON PREVIEW*
◄Originally posted on 9/27/2020 to Patreon►
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Telegram: Skullcap Savant
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Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Dark Journalist Episode X-97 (Wizard of Oz): https://youtu.be/8gP1lHmQKSc
9Nania Venus Transit 2020: https://youtu.be/_5AGPYwv25U
Ken Wheeler Pythagorean Geometry & Metaphysics Lesson: https://youtu.be/X-1s-cZ2lBg
Leak Project - Nikola Tesla from Venus?: https://youtu.be/pLHu-apjGro
Book - Nikola Tesla Wall of Light: http://www.rexresearch.com/pdf/matthewswallight.pdf
Tesla Universe: https://teslauniverse.com/nikola-tesla/books/wall-light-nikola-tesla-and-venusian-space-ship-x-12
Telescope Identifies Life on Venus: https://www.hawaii.edu/news/2020/09/14/hints-of-life-on-venus/
More Government Confirmed UFO Sightings: https://www.express.co.uk/news/weird/1337563/UFO-sighting-NASA-ISS-space-aliens-mystery-latest-news
Weather Modification History (WHOLE SITE RESEARCH): https://weathermodificationhistory.com/
Babylon Bee Radar Article: https://babylonbee.com/news/politicians-develop-people-enjoying-things-detector-so-theyll-know-what-to-ban-next
VOIMA Gold: https://www.voimagold.com/
ZeroHedge Articles Mentioned: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/comex-fudging-physical-delivery-data | https://www.zerohedge.com/political/military-confirms-it-mulled-deploying-controversial-heat-ray-protect-white-house | https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/stunned-scientists-discover-possible-signs-alien-life-venus | https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/rocket-crashes-alaskan-wildnerness-after-space-startup-astra-fails-reach-orbit | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/us-trials-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-hold-amid-probe-serious-side-effect | https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/fire-breaks-out-huaweis-5g-antenna-research-lab
Arecibo Dish Damaged: https://www.ucf.edu/news/broken-cable-damages-arecibo-observatory/
Star Wars Cloud City (Bespin): https://www.starwars.com/databank/cloud-city
*PATREON PREVIEW*
◄Originally posted on 9/27/2020 to Patreon►
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Clubhouse: @skullcap_savant
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Theta.TV: https://www.theta.tv/skullcapsavant
YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/SkullcapSaVant
D-Live: https://dlive.tv/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/skullcap_savant
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vKkPZDTyoaFv/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/skullcapsavant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-569413
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Skullcap_SaVant
Flote: https://flote.app/SkullcapSaVant
Medium: https://medium.com/@skullcap-savant
Discord (Public/Lurking): discord.gg/VrmCvmk4e9
Discord (Patreon/Active): https://www.patreon.com/join/Skullcap_SaVant/checkout?rid=6091453
Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: Skullcap Savant
Incent Referral Link: https://get.incent.com/landing/referral?referral=99tl2td5
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Dark Journalist Episode X-97 (Wizard of Oz): https://youtu.be/8gP1lHmQKSc
9Nania Venus Transit 2020: https://youtu.be/_5AGPYwv25U
Ken Wheeler Pythagorean Geometry & Metaphysics Lesson: https://youtu.be/X-1s-cZ2lBg
Leak Project - Nikola Tesla from Venus?: https://youtu.be/pLHu-apjGro
Book - Nikola Tesla Wall of Light: http://www.rexresearch.com/pdf/matthewswallight.pdf
Tesla Universe: https://teslauniverse.com/nikola-tesla/books/wall-light-nikola-tesla-and-venusian-space-ship-x-12
Telescope Identifies Life on Venus: https://www.hawaii.edu/news/2020/09/14/hints-of-life-on-venus/
More Government Confirmed UFO Sightings: https://www.express.co.uk/news/weird/1337563/UFO-sighting-NASA-ISS-space-aliens-mystery-latest-news
Weather Modification History (WHOLE SITE RESEARCH): https://weathermodificationhistory.com/
Babylon Bee Radar Article: https://babylonbee.com/news/politicians-develop-people-enjoying-things-detector-so-theyll-know-what-to-ban-next
VOIMA Gold: https://www.voimagold.com/
ZeroHedge Articles Mentioned: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/comex-fudging-physical-delivery-data | https://www.zerohedge.com/political/military-confirms-it-mulled-deploying-controversial-heat-ray-protect-white-house | https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/stunned-scientists-discover-possible-signs-alien-life-venus | https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/rocket-crashes-alaskan-wildnerness-after-space-startup-astra-fails-reach-orbit | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/us-trials-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-hold-amid-probe-serious-side-effect | https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/fire-breaks-out-huaweis-5g-antenna-research-lab
Arecibo Dish Damaged: https://www.ucf.edu/news/broken-cable-damages-arecibo-observatory/
Star Wars Cloud City (Bespin): https://www.starwars.com/databank/cloud-city
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