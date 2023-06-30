Sometimes You Win, Sometimes You Lose...Most of the Time, Between The Two.

End Time News Report 6.30





------------------------------------------

BIDEN ADMIN BLOCKED FROM FORGIVING STUDENT DEBT

https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/hold-supreme-court-rules-biden-admin-cannot-forgive-student-debt-executive





SUPREME COURT BASHES STATES' ANTI-CHRISTIAN AGENDA

https://www.wnd.com/2023/06/supreme-court-bashes-states-anti-christian-agenda/





MISGENDERING A FELONY IN MICHIGAN IF IT'S INTIMIDATING

https://www.independentsentinel.com/misgenderings-a-felony-in-michigan-if-its-intimidating/





SUPREME COURT CRUSHES BIDEN'S PLAN TO FORGIVE STUDENT LOANS

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/breaking-supreme-court-crushes-joe-bidens-student-loan/





ANOTHER TRAIN DERAILMENT, TOXIC CHEMICALS SPILL INTO YELLOWSTONE RIVER

https://patriotalerts.com/2023/06/bridge-collapses-causing-train-derailment-toxic-chemicals-to-spill-into-yellowstone-river/





IS CHARGING DRIVERS A MILEAGE TAX AROUND THE CORNER?

https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/states-weigh-charging-by-the-mile-as-fuel-taxes-plummet





DURHAM: RULES SHOULD CHANGE SO HEADS COULD ROLL AT FBI

https://www.theepochtimes.com/durham-rules-should-change-so-heads-could-roll-at-fbi_5348054.html?autoemail=theappearance%40windstream.net&utm_source=deployer&utm_medium=email&utm_content=&utm_campaign=roundup&utm_term=





TEAMSTERS NATIONWIDE UPS STRIKE IMMINENT

https://teamster.org/2023/06/teamsters-nationwide-ups-strike-is-imminent/





