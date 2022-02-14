{MIRRORED}Corruption and drug running by the Clinton, Bush & Al Gore families documented & exposed!The Globalist lineage of the Bush Crime Family goes back to Samuel P. Bush, grandfather of the recently deceased George Herbert Walker Bush and lifelong associate of the Rockefellers and the Harrimans, in the railroad and banking industries and as a board member of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland.When his son, Prescott Bush wasn’t investing the funds of Nazi financier Fritz Thyssen at his Wall Street firm, he was leading a group of wealthy industrialists in the 1934 attempted coup d’état against Franklin Delano Roosevelt.The “Business Plot” coup was quashed by Marine Corps General Smedley Butler, who wrote the book, War is a Racket, in which he described this criminal corporatist element within the US, of which four generations of the Bush family have been exponents. They skated in the 1930s and skated again, in the 2000s, when they hatched the 9/11 plot and took profits from the massive war economy that they’d created with no-bid contracts.