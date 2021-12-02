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Germany to Legalize: an analysis of the German cannabis market
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31 views • December 02, 2021
Cannabis could bring Germany $5 billion a year.
Legalizing cannabis could bring Germany annual tax revenues and cost savings of about 4.7 billion euros ($5.34 billion) and create 27,000 new jobs.
Imports of medical cannabis flower into Germany hit record highs in Q4 of 2020, closing the year with a 37% year-on-year growth.
As cannabis supply into Germany increases, so too does the competition for producers and wholesalers.
Although the German medical cannabis market is at an early stage, it has shown great potential, and its future seems promising. However, it will take time to see how domestic production will affect imports, and how medical cannabis development in Germany will influence the growth of other European markets.
Show Notes:
Getting a Gauge on Germany’s Latest Engagement with Legal Cannabis
https://newfrontierdata.com/cannabis-insights/getting-a-gauge-on-germanys-latest-engagement-with-legal-cannabis/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 835 The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers. This is only entertainment.
Legalizing cannabis could bring Germany annual tax revenues and cost savings of about 4.7 billion euros ($5.34 billion) and create 27,000 new jobs.
Imports of medical cannabis flower into Germany hit record highs in Q4 of 2020, closing the year with a 37% year-on-year growth.
As cannabis supply into Germany increases, so too does the competition for producers and wholesalers.
Although the German medical cannabis market is at an early stage, it has shown great potential, and its future seems promising. However, it will take time to see how domestic production will affect imports, and how medical cannabis development in Germany will influence the growth of other European markets.
Show Notes:
Getting a Gauge on Germany’s Latest Engagement with Legal Cannabis
https://newfrontierdata.com/cannabis-insights/getting-a-gauge-on-germanys-latest-engagement-with-legal-cannabis/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 835 The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers. This is only entertainment.
Keywords
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