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[Bidan]'s Overseas Business Deals Flagged
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105 views • April 08, 2022
Brother Got Rich Off China
* Another Biden family member just got exposed.
* James seems just as crooked as Joe and Hunter.
* Several American banks flagged more than 150 financial transactions involving them, directly linked to dirty Chinese money.
* Why shouldn’t we be asking questions about Joe’s role in all this?
* While Jim and Hunter were raking in millions, Joe was skipping out on releasing his corporate tax returns.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 7 April 2022
* Another Biden family member just got exposed.
* James seems just as crooked as Joe and Hunter.
* Several American banks flagged more than 150 financial transactions involving them, directly linked to dirty Chinese money.
* Why shouldn’t we be asking questions about Joe’s role in all this?
* While Jim and Hunter were raking in millions, Joe was skipping out on releasing his corporate tax returns.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 7 April 2022
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