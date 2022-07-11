Former Trump Adviser Steve Bannon ‘Willing’ To Testify Before Jan. 6 Committee

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon has said he's "willing" to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee. MSNBC Legal Analyst Barbara McQuade and MSNBC National Security Contributor Frank Figliuzzi joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how Bannon’s announcement fits into the next phase of the committee’s work.