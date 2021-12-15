© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Really Happened at CERN? Demonic Entities, Extra Dimensions and More!
Follow
2
Share
Report
215 views • December 15, 2021
Scientist are beginning to get more and more "religious." What has happened at CERN over the past few years and What are they up to? CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, is one of the world's largest and most respected centers for scientific research.
Speakers: Chuck Missler and Pastor Charles Lawson
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
RELATED LINKS:
Original Sermon: Phenomena Surrounding CERN, Pastor Charles Lawson
https://youtu.be/Wq4WBYRcXRU
Pastor Charles Lawson's Website
http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Alpha and Omega Productions
https://www.patreon.com/aando
Alpha and Omega Productions' YT Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz4Qb-1lIttNRgB_lQDm6eA
Alpha and Omega Productions' Rumble Channel
https://rumble.com/user/AlphaOmegaProductions
SOURCE : https://youtu.be/Kk0Ax6Mlw4w
Speakers: Chuck Missler and Pastor Charles Lawson
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
RELATED LINKS:
Original Sermon: Phenomena Surrounding CERN, Pastor Charles Lawson
https://youtu.be/Wq4WBYRcXRU
Pastor Charles Lawson's Website
http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Alpha and Omega Productions
https://www.patreon.com/aando
Alpha and Omega Productions' YT Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz4Qb-1lIttNRgB_lQDm6eA
Alpha and Omega Productions' Rumble Channel
https://rumble.com/user/AlphaOmegaProductions
SOURCE : https://youtu.be/Kk0Ax6Mlw4w
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.