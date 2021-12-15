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What Really Happened at CERN? Demonic Entities, Extra Dimensions and More!
EndGameNow
EndGameNow
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215 views • December 15, 2021
Scientist are beginning to get more and more "religious." What has happened at CERN over the past few years and What are they up to? CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, is one of the world's largest and most respected centers for scientific research.

Speakers: Chuck Missler and Pastor Charles Lawson

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

RELATED LINKS:

Original Sermon: Phenomena Surrounding CERN, Pastor Charles Lawson
https://youtu.be/Wq4WBYRcXRU

Pastor Charles Lawson's Website
http://pastorcharleslawson.org

Alpha and Omega Productions
https://www.patreon.com/aando

Alpha and Omega Productions' YT Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz4Qb-1lIttNRgB_lQDm6eA

Alpha and Omega Productions' Rumble Channel
https://rumble.com/user/AlphaOmegaProductions

SOURCE : https://youtu.be/Kk0Ax6Mlw4w
Keywords
the great deceptioncernspiritslarge hadron colliderpastor charles lawsonlhcstephen hawkingchuck misslerdark matterantimatterdemonic entitiesthe god particlehiggs boson particle
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