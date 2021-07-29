ARIZONA AUDIT: CORRUPT RHINO REPUBLICANS EXPOSED BLOCKING IMPORTANT DETAILS & MORE W/ DAVE HODGES

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
Dave Hodges returns to the program to discuss specific details about the Maricopa County audit that would overturn the election. Very corrupt Rhino Republicans and their Democrat allies are blocking the truth from coming out. Dave Hodges, who lives in Maricopa county and knows all the players, is exposing the truth and risking it all because our country's future depends on it. You can see more of Dave Hodges at https://thecommonsenseshow.com/
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Family Drama" by Oleksii Abramovych, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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