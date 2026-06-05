Sex on Screen - Goncharov's Infamous Cabin Scene

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The Cinema Pornography's" infamous video essay on Goncharov's (1973) hour-long unsimulated sex scene between 70's heavyweight actors, Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino
Image credits
Goncharov poster - Beelzeebub - https://beelzeebub.tumblr.com/post/701284869475614720/goncharov-1973-dir-martin-scorsese-the
Goncharov and Andrey - Elena’s Art Blog - http://elena-illustration.tumblr.com/post/701472284218703872/all-the-deaths-could-have-been-prevented-if
Goncharov, Andrey and Katya - Merualeden - https://www.tumpik.com/merualeden
Footage Credits
Goncharov (dir. 1973) - 20th anniversary film trailer, remastered version - darce - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mH86Fuan594\
GONCHAROV (1973) Trailer - Criterion Collection - plathie - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eDC1j1NAUB8
Here's why you should watch Goncharov 1973 - afrox - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5U7GVu303o
The snow in Naples - Ciro Cerullo - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PzYOjjC384c
Music
Main Theme from Goncharov - Jordan Dean - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mk6WC-_Uxrc
5:03End Screen