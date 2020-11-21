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Sidney Powell on Howie Carr: "A Lot of Evidence is Gonna be Coming out Next Week"
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13055 views • November 21, 2020
They have a number of smoking guns, a lot of evidence that is "impressive and absolutely terrifying".
They have pictures of the check stubs paid to people to do ballot harvesting, evidence of millions of dead people that voted and more.
Follow my Bitchute channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Whuei2DGmgBn/
They have pictures of the check stubs paid to people to do ballot harvesting, evidence of millions of dead people that voted and more.
Follow my Bitchute channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Whuei2DGmgBn/
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