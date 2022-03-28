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We’re In Big Trouble! Incompetence Or Intention? What Biden Just Did May Trigger Our End!
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482 views • March 28, 2022
By Lisa Haven
If I am being very frank with you, then you need to know. America is in big trouble and headed straight into war with the Biden administration in charge. If they have it their way, we will lose millions of American lives in world war…Unfortunately, with Biden in charge, we are headed in that direction. This blubbering imbecile is about to bring a end to our country…
Lisa Haven
😄 Crypto Assets are the future! Start your journey today!
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Check out Steve Quayle: https://www.stevequayle.com/
For More Information See:
https://thepoliticalinsider.com/this-chart-shows-just-how-badly-inflation-is-outpacing-any-supposed-wage-increases/
https://www.urban.org/urban-wire/what-rising-gas-and-rent-prices-mean-families-low-incomes
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2021/07/china-is-buying-billions-in-us-farmland-and-lawmakers-are-scrambling-to-try-to-stop-them/
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/07/19/china-buying-us-farms-foreign-purchase-499893
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-china-american-farmland-run-out-of-food
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-insists-russia-sanctions-never-meant-deter-putin-ukraine-despite-white-house-messaging
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-warns-americans-food-shortage-gonna-be-real-following-sanctions-russia
https://www.cnsnews.com/article/washington/melanie-arter/biden-sanctions-never-deter
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/vice-president-kamala-harris-sanctions-absolutely-deter-putin-made-up-mind-invade-ukraine
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/speeches-remarks/2022/02/20/remarks-by-vice-president-harris-in-press-gaggle-2/
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2022/03/27/i-would-not-use-those-words-macron-criticises-bidens-anti-putin-rhetoric-as-undermining-chance-of-peace/
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2022/03/26/us_president_biden_calls_for_regime_change_in_russia_during_visit_to_poland.html
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/apr/05/bill-gates-climate-crisis-farmland
https://nypost.com/2022/03/25/joe-biden-says-us-troops-will-be-in-ukraine-in-apparent-gaffe/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/words-frail-doddery-confused-really-apply-resident-white-house-foreign-press-bidens-visit-europe/
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/meet-the-press/bidens-job-approval-falls-lowest-level-presidency-war-inflation-fears-rcna21679
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/meet-the-press/bidens-job-approval-falls-lowest-level-presidency-war-inflation-fears-rcna21679
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10654341/Biden-refuses-rule-strike-use-nuclear-weapons-extreme-circumstances.html
If I am being very frank with you, then you need to know. America is in big trouble and headed straight into war with the Biden administration in charge. If they have it their way, we will lose millions of American lives in world war…Unfortunately, with Biden in charge, we are headed in that direction. This blubbering imbecile is about to bring a end to our country…
Lisa Haven
😄 Crypto Assets are the future! Start your journey today!
https://www.mydigitalmoney.com
SIGN UP FOR RESTRICTED REPUBLIC: https://restrictedrepublic.com
Get 1st Year For $5 Per Month Use Code: Trump
ALERT DUE TO YOUTUBE CENSORSHIP PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL CLICK HERE: http://bit.ly/2ktaix4
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY RUMBLE ACCOUNT: https://rumble.com/c/RestrictedRepublic
Check out Steve Quayle: https://www.stevequayle.com/
For More Information See:
https://thepoliticalinsider.com/this-chart-shows-just-how-badly-inflation-is-outpacing-any-supposed-wage-increases/
https://www.urban.org/urban-wire/what-rising-gas-and-rent-prices-mean-families-low-incomes
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2021/07/china-is-buying-billions-in-us-farmland-and-lawmakers-are-scrambling-to-try-to-stop-them/
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/07/19/china-buying-us-farms-foreign-purchase-499893
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-china-american-farmland-run-out-of-food
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-insists-russia-sanctions-never-meant-deter-putin-ukraine-despite-white-house-messaging
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-warns-americans-food-shortage-gonna-be-real-following-sanctions-russia
https://www.cnsnews.com/article/washington/melanie-arter/biden-sanctions-never-deter
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/vice-president-kamala-harris-sanctions-absolutely-deter-putin-made-up-mind-invade-ukraine
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/speeches-remarks/2022/02/20/remarks-by-vice-president-harris-in-press-gaggle-2/
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2022/03/27/i-would-not-use-those-words-macron-criticises-bidens-anti-putin-rhetoric-as-undermining-chance-of-peace/
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2022/03/26/us_president_biden_calls_for_regime_change_in_russia_during_visit_to_poland.html
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/apr/05/bill-gates-climate-crisis-farmland
https://nypost.com/2022/03/25/joe-biden-says-us-troops-will-be-in-ukraine-in-apparent-gaffe/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/words-frail-doddery-confused-really-apply-resident-white-house-foreign-press-bidens-visit-europe/
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/meet-the-press/bidens-job-approval-falls-lowest-level-presidency-war-inflation-fears-rcna21679
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/meet-the-press/bidens-job-approval-falls-lowest-level-presidency-war-inflation-fears-rcna21679
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10654341/Biden-refuses-rule-strike-use-nuclear-weapons-extreme-circumstances.html
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