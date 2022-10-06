Vaxx-Spoiled Breast Milk Is Killing Babies

If you listened to Anthony Fauci or Rochelle Walensky in the early days of the Covid jab rollout, you heard how they all believed the "vaccines" were safe and effective for pregnant women or nursing mothers. They didn't supply any data to back the claim, but they said the data they saw that nobody else was allowed to see allowed them to give the thumbs up.

We've seen a few studies showing the jabs can cause miscarriages. I consider a blessing on one hand that not many studies were conducted because more studies means more women and children harmed in the name of "science." But the fact that they lied about the efficacy and safety of the drugs means the lack of studies likely aided in the perpetuation of their lie.

Lately, they haven't been making the same claims. They haven't come out and said the jabs are dangerous for pregnant women or nursing mothers, but other nations have recommended against them.