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Politicians, Pastors, Protestors & Cowardly Judges; Last Week Today for July 5th, 2021
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20 views • July 06, 2021
Canada has mostly reopened, at least for the summer and except for Ontario, and politicians are vying to see who ends up as the de-facto head of the Freedom movement in Canada.
They'd better hurry. The courts are refusing to rule on the constitutionality of the lockdown legislation and, based on what's currently happening in Australia, lockdowns are scheduled to return to Canada in the fall.
For an overview of these and other stories covered in the last week on Freedom Forum News, check out the July 5th, 2021 Freedom Forum News post, "Politicians, Pastors, Protestors & Cowardly Judges; Last Week Today for July 5th, 2021" at https://www.freedomforumcanada.com/politicians_pastors_protestors_cowardly_judges_last_week_today_for_july_5th_2021
They'd better hurry. The courts are refusing to rule on the constitutionality of the lockdown legislation and, based on what's currently happening in Australia, lockdowns are scheduled to return to Canada in the fall.
For an overview of these and other stories covered in the last week on Freedom Forum News, check out the July 5th, 2021 Freedom Forum News post, "Politicians, Pastors, Protestors & Cowardly Judges; Last Week Today for July 5th, 2021" at https://www.freedomforumcanada.com/politicians_pastors_protestors_cowardly_judges_last_week_today_for_july_5th_2021
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