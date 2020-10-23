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Bob The Plumber with special guest Alan Keyes- Why is South America so far ahead of the U.S.?
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103 views • October 23, 2020
When it comes to health freedoms, why is South America so far ahead of the United States? Also the anecdotal effects of Chlorine Dioxide, plus updates on the COMUSAV movement of over 4,000 Doctors using CDS - Was that what President TRUMP really used? China, the largest reserve of Sodium Chlorite on the planet, are they secretly using CLO2? All of this and MORE on CLO2.TV LIVE!
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