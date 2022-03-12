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Official US government COVID-19 misinformation reporting form
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91 views • March 12, 2022
Steve Kirsch.
I walk you through filling out this misinformation report created by the US government so you can let them know how you have been misled by false information promulgated by government agencies, doctors, the mainstream medical community, mainstream media, public health officials, state government officials, and members of Congress.
Even if you don't fill out the form, you'll want to watch this video.
You'll see the surprise at about 30 seconds into the video. After you watch the video, compare the text to the webpage at: https://www.hhs.gov/surgeongeneral/health-misinformation-rfi/index.html and see if there are any differences in the second paragraph.
For more info, see the full article at https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/your-opportunity-to-report-covid?s=w
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vww2j4-55243984.html
I walk you through filling out this misinformation report created by the US government so you can let them know how you have been misled by false information promulgated by government agencies, doctors, the mainstream medical community, mainstream media, public health officials, state government officials, and members of Congress.
Even if you don't fill out the form, you'll want to watch this video.
You'll see the surprise at about 30 seconds into the video. After you watch the video, compare the text to the webpage at: https://www.hhs.gov/surgeongeneral/health-misinformation-rfi/index.html and see if there are any differences in the second paragraph.
For more info, see the full article at https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/your-opportunity-to-report-covid?s=w
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vww2j4-55243984.html
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