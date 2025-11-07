GETTING TO THE HEART OF THE MATTER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As COVID-19 vaccine sales collapse, a new study raises fresh concerns about the biological mechanism behind post-vaccine myocarditis. Del breaks down how the immune-driven T-cell response may be attacking healthy heart tissue—and why many say placebo-controlled trials should have been required before the mass rollout.