Swedish dissident 2

1. Populist journalist/podcaster lays out a strong case that the American republic is dead and Biden is our first dictator. Infowars travelled to rural West Virginia to interview Tim Pool at his home.2. WHITE HOUSE: ILLEGAL ALIENS DO NOT NEED PROOF OF VACCINATION BECAUSE "NOT INTENDING TO STAY" SO THEY ARE JUST TOURISTS ?3. The government and corporate media are lying to the public about who are the people filling hospitals today, claiming it is the "unvaccinated," when the government Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and the frontline hospital workers treating the patients clearly state that the COVID-19 vaccine injured are the ones currently filling the hospitals.4. Amanda Vollmer: HOSPITALS ARE THE MAIN CAUSE OF COVID 19 DEATH.They make money on killing people with ventilators.5. The Rule of Law is Gone in Australia it is Now Under The Rule of Thuggery. Build gallows to show the leaders what can happen to them.