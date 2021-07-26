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Interview: Why Are Americans So Polarized?
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81 views • July 26, 2021
Anthony Lawton is a professional actor. On June 22, 2021 he interviewed Jared Taylor in the hope of using some of his answers as lines for a character in a documentary-style theatre piece he was writing about political polarization in the United States.
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Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
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