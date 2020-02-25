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Is China’s Surveillance System the Mark of the Beast?
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109 views • February 25, 2020
Chinese facial recognition technology and surveillance system has created a Chinese social credit system that keeps track of a billion citizens through millions of cameras processed through artificial intelligence algorithms. Biometric identification has been taken to the next level in China where cameras record your every move and you are assigned points according to your behavior. Get a low enough social credit score and you can be restricted with your buying and selling and traveling. Is China's surveillance system a prelude to the Mark of the Beast system described in Revelation 13?
CREDITS: President Reagan Meeting with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher on September 29, 1983 BY Reagan Library (CC-BY) The Modern Surveillance State (Documentary) by The Conscious Resistance (CC-BY) Anonymous - Operation Big Brother 3.0 Worldwide Protest 12/08/2012 by xen0nymous (CC-BY) China Behavior Rating System V/S Sweden Microchip implants (CC-BY) Exposing China's Digital Dystopian Dictatorship | Foreign Correspondent by ABC News Australia (FAIR USE) Falun Gong, filmoj, kaj angla instruado by Evildea (CC-BY) Muslims in China Promote islamic Culture by Islamic Tips (CC-BY) Follow God's Footprints | Gospel Movie "Come Out of the Bible" (CC-BY) Chinese Military Parade Hell March by Thuy Tu (CC-BY) George Orwell - Author series by Kieran Guckian (CC-BY) Deal With the Devil: How the Global Elite Re-colonized China by corbettreport (CC-BY) USA vs CHINA Military Comparison Who Would Win U S Army VS Chinese Army 2018 by Mr J Amp (CC-BY) Falun Gong Demonstration: A demonstration of torture to stop said torture by Brendam Themes (CC-BY) China SHOW OF MILITARY POWER shows US Military who is boss now BY Combat Views (CC-BY)
---- For direct contact with the channel, please email: [email protected]
CREDITS: President Reagan Meeting with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher on September 29, 1983 BY Reagan Library (CC-BY) The Modern Surveillance State (Documentary) by The Conscious Resistance (CC-BY) Anonymous - Operation Big Brother 3.0 Worldwide Protest 12/08/2012 by xen0nymous (CC-BY) China Behavior Rating System V/S Sweden Microchip implants (CC-BY) Exposing China's Digital Dystopian Dictatorship | Foreign Correspondent by ABC News Australia (FAIR USE) Falun Gong, filmoj, kaj angla instruado by Evildea (CC-BY) Muslims in China Promote islamic Culture by Islamic Tips (CC-BY) Follow God's Footprints | Gospel Movie "Come Out of the Bible" (CC-BY) Chinese Military Parade Hell March by Thuy Tu (CC-BY) George Orwell - Author series by Kieran Guckian (CC-BY) Deal With the Devil: How the Global Elite Re-colonized China by corbettreport (CC-BY) USA vs CHINA Military Comparison Who Would Win U S Army VS Chinese Army 2018 by Mr J Amp (CC-BY) Falun Gong Demonstration: A demonstration of torture to stop said torture by Brendam Themes (CC-BY) China SHOW OF MILITARY POWER shows US Military who is boss now BY Combat Views (CC-BY)
---- For direct contact with the channel, please email: [email protected]
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