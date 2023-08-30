Ep.92 - "Don't Tread On This Mugshot"

It's Wednesday so you know what that means! Join Mike Imbasciani and his co-host Ken Lovejoy on "The Freedom Chronicles"!

WE NOW HAVE MERCH! Buy some of our amazing shirts, bags and more featuring some quality designs designed by yours truly!

https://thefreedomchronicles.myspreadshop.com



Support us by joining our Locals community today - https://thefreedomchronicles.locals.com Get $5 a month and get 1 month FREE with Promo Code FREEDOMCOW! FOLLOW us on the app formally known as Twitter, "X"! @FreedomChronPod - https://twitter.com/FreedomChronPod We are proudly sponsored by "Local Meat Club" a Family owned conservative valued membership service which delivers high-quality meat including sausage, hot dogs, beef, pork and more! Use our link below to support the show! https://www.localmeatclub.com/?ref=FreedomCow Visit our Link Tree to catch us on our platforms including YouTube: https://linktr.ee/FreedomChronicles Watch "The Freedom Chronicles" and other amazing programming on Conservative Television of America. Visit CTVA Here! https://ctva.tv/ Visit our tip jar and support the show! Venmo: @Mike-Imbasciani-1 Send feedback to Mike! [email protected]

