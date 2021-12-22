AUSTRIA GOING FULL GESTAPO?

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
According to Swiss newspaper Blick, the large Austrian city of Linz is hiring people - at a hefty salary - to hunt down their fellow citizens who have not come forward to take the government-mandated covid shot. They are promised plenty of overtime. Meanwhile, a new study out of South Africa - the home of omicron - shows that those who get the variant are 80 percent less likely to end up in hospital. So...why is Europe becoming a totalitarian hellhole over it? Also today, Bill Gates tries to re-write history.