Cemex Child Rape Camp-Lewis Meets The Rancher- Flashback
Beautifulhorizons2
Published Yesterday

After the homeless veterans found & exposed the Cemex child rape camp in Tucson many heated exchanges followed.

This is is one of those exchanges between Lewis, his team, the Tucson Police & some ranchers. 

tucson azarizonachild traffickingflashbackhomeless vetsveterans on patrolunderground bunkergovernment fundedsasabeveteran suicide preventionchild trafficking camplewis meets ranchersanctuary corridor

