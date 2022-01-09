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COOL AF! BMW's New SUV Allows you to Change Your Car's Color's In Real Time!
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1203 views • January 09, 2022
From VIDMAX
BMW has just released a game changer in the evolution of auto-technology and possibly many other options such as home walls, doors, etc.
Their new technology allows you to pick a different color for your car in real time from the inside console. It even allows you to have constantly changing paint colors that incluse gradients and many other options.
BMW has just released a game changer in the evolution of auto-technology and possibly many other options such as home walls, doors, etc.
Their new technology allows you to pick a different color for your car in real time from the inside console. It even allows you to have constantly changing paint colors that incluse gradients and many other options.
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