MEP Christine Anderson EXPOSES the SINISTER Plan for Global Slavery—and How We FIGHT BACK
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
486 views • 20 hours ago


MEP Christine Anderson returns to expose the globalist blueprint for enslaving humanity under a totalitarian system. From weaponized migration and erased identities to attacks on speech, gender, and national sovereignty, Christine calls out the WEF and its puppets for waging war on freedom. We discuss how fear was used during COVID to test mass obedience—and why silence and compliance are no longer options. If America falls, the world falls. But Christine also shares why she still has hope—and how we can fight back.Show more

Keywords
win15christine
