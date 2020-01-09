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Ifunny - Tucker describes the attack on America & the family
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33 views • January 09, 2020
Tucker Carlson describes the elite who plunder the nation, how the elite try to seperate economic and social issues to narrow our attention, the governments role in taking fathers out of the home which was a big factor in the rise of the drug epidemic, dividing of men & women, imposing 'safer drugs' (weed) on the youth, the neglect of rural americans, and threat of socialism
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