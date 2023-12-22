The Reason Why Illuminati Murdered Gaddafi - Truth Exposed !!!

The reasons why Muammar Gaddafi was killed has varied point of views question also his legacy and wondering if he was a dicttor or and African hero. The Westerners claim he was a dictator and that is of of the reasons why Muammar Gaddafi was killed. But some other school of thought hold on the fact that Gaddafi was a true african Hero, a protector of African integrity and fighter for African unity, and since the Westerners do no want Africa to be fully independent they had to plan for his killing and made him look like bad person.

We are going to analyse to you 16 real reasons why Gaddafi was killed and you shall be left to pass your own judgement on whether Gaddafi was a Hero or a Dictator.

Muamar Gaddafi’s Prophecies:

“I will not go into exile to any foreign country. I was born here in Libya, and I will die here. This country was a dessert, and I turned it into a forest, where everything can grow.

No one Love this land more more than its citizens. If Europe and America tells you that they love you, be careful. They love the wealth of your land. The oil and not the people. They are helping you to fight against me but, it will be more wise for you to fight against them because they are fighting against your future and progress.

My message to you the people of Libya is, they are helping you to kill me but you will pay the price because you will suffer. And my message to you America and Europe is, you will kill me, but be ready to fight a never ending TERRORISM.

Before you realise your ignorance, terrorists will be hitting you at your doorstep.”

GADDAFI once told the Nigerian and British governments to divide Nigeria into two, so that the Hausa/Fulani (Moslems), Yoruba (Christians) and Biafrans/Igbo, can live as neighbouring countries.

1. There is no electricity bill in Libya, electricity is free for all its citizens.

2. There is no interest on loans, banks in Libya are state-owned and loans given to all its citizens are at a 0% interest by law.

3. Home is considered a human right in Libya. Gaddafi vowed that his parents would not get a house until everyone in Libya had a home.

4. All newlyweds in Libya receive $60,000 Dinars (US$50,000) from the government to buy their first apartment.

5. Education and medical treatments are free in Libya. Before Gaddafi, only 25% of Libyans were literates. Today, the figure stands at 83%.

6. Libyans taking up farming as a career, they received farm land, a farming house, equipment, seeds and livestock to kick- start their farms – all for free.

7. If Libyans cannot find the education or medical facilities they needed in Libya, the government funded them to go abroad for it.

8. In Gaddafi’s Libya, if a Libyan buys a car, the government subsidized 50% of the price.

9. The price of petrol in Libya is $0. 14 per liter.

10. Libya has no external debt and its reserves amount to $150 billion – now frozen globally.

11. If a Libyan is unable to get employment after graduation, the state would pay the average salary of the profession as if he or she is employed until employment is found.

12. A portion of Libyan oil sale is credited directly to the bank accounts of all Libyan citizens.

13. A mother who gave birth to a child under Gaddafi, received US $5,000 as child benefit upfront.

14. 40 loaves of bread in Libya costs $ 0.15

15. 25% of Libyans have a university degree

16. Gaddafi carried out the world’s largest irrigation project, known as the Great Man- Made River Project, to make water readily available throughout the desert country.

Looking at these 16 reasons why Muammar Gaddafi was killed one will be wondering if truly this is called Dictatorship. If yes, then I wonder what type of leadership the Democrats have.

May be they needed this corrupt government we have I may not know.

Gaddafi was the best leader in Africa so far.

Share In memory of hero Gaddafi……

