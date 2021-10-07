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Transhumanism AI Nano in Vaccine
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391 views • October 07, 2021
HAIL HYDRA: Covid Vax Synthetic Biology and Nanobioelectronics
CREDIT LINKS: Dr. Madej HYDRA clips
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2EXu0Zb9xLWP/
Dr Zandre Botha Interview with black "disc" footage
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uaHdyTr9FNs8/
Dr. Madej Interview
https://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2021/10/new-stew-peters-dr-carrie-madej-first-u-s-lab-examines-vaccine-vials-horrific-findings-revealed-2-2524407.html
Jalen and Ashlee Wilson "Jesus showed me Mark of Beast" vision
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=crfGiQ2-DbQ
Glowing vaccine veins
https://www.bitchute.com/video/v1Ydt8h0YQmh/
Rice University Quantum Dot tattoo
https://news.rice.edu/2019/12/18/quantum-dot-tattoos-hold-vaccination-record/
CREDIT LINKS: Dr. Madej HYDRA clips
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2EXu0Zb9xLWP/
Dr Zandre Botha Interview with black "disc" footage
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uaHdyTr9FNs8/
Dr. Madej Interview
https://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2021/10/new-stew-peters-dr-carrie-madej-first-u-s-lab-examines-vaccine-vials-horrific-findings-revealed-2-2524407.html
Jalen and Ashlee Wilson "Jesus showed me Mark of Beast" vision
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=crfGiQ2-DbQ
Glowing vaccine veins
https://www.bitchute.com/video/v1Ydt8h0YQmh/
Rice University Quantum Dot tattoo
https://news.rice.edu/2019/12/18/quantum-dot-tattoos-hold-vaccination-record/
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