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Romley Stewart: A Message to The World... [16.11.2021]
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28 views • November 16, 2021
Note: Check this Mr Romley Stewart's videos out, been following him since start 2020, point on what's happening in this sick satanic world.
I was banned from Youtube for two weeks for this link: https://rumble.com/volyx2-agenda-666.html
Here is the other banned video: https://rumble.com/vnw7q6-foreign-military-occupation.html
It appears that the Justinian Deception, channel is now under threat and down to its last warning. If I publish content that Youtube and Google do not agree with, I have been notified that the Justinian Deception channel will be deleted for good, according to Youtube.
I did request the reasons for the last video: "AGENDA-666" to be shut down, there was no violation of the youtube rules apart from the fact that it was not considered as acceptable content for the Youtube community. even though I publish in political and non commercial scope.
I love Youtube and its platform but sadly it is becoming politically weighted to what I assume to be a dangerous political stand in relation to the silencing of researched opposition to the main stream agenda of today.
I hope for Youtube's sake, the benefactors of the Youtube and Google platforms see the danger in what they are doing in relation to freedom of speech and remain a platform for all speech.
Romley Stewart.
2,381 views Nov 16, 2021
Justinian Deception
38.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Zy3VRtSSl4Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTAurk2YyIBVnPQSzEsuQtQ
https://www.youtube.com/c/JustinianDeception/videos
https://www.youtube.com/c/JustinianDeception/channels
https://www.youtube.com/c/JustinianDeception/videos
https://rumble.com/c/c-1196404
I was banned from Youtube for two weeks for this link: https://rumble.com/volyx2-agenda-666.html
Here is the other banned video: https://rumble.com/vnw7q6-foreign-military-occupation.html
It appears that the Justinian Deception, channel is now under threat and down to its last warning. If I publish content that Youtube and Google do not agree with, I have been notified that the Justinian Deception channel will be deleted for good, according to Youtube.
I did request the reasons for the last video: "AGENDA-666" to be shut down, there was no violation of the youtube rules apart from the fact that it was not considered as acceptable content for the Youtube community. even though I publish in political and non commercial scope.
I love Youtube and its platform but sadly it is becoming politically weighted to what I assume to be a dangerous political stand in relation to the silencing of researched opposition to the main stream agenda of today.
I hope for Youtube's sake, the benefactors of the Youtube and Google platforms see the danger in what they are doing in relation to freedom of speech and remain a platform for all speech.
Romley Stewart.
2,381 views Nov 16, 2021
Justinian Deception
38.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Zy3VRtSSl4Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTAurk2YyIBVnPQSzEsuQtQ
https://www.youtube.com/c/JustinianDeception/videos
https://www.youtube.com/c/JustinianDeception/channels
https://www.youtube.com/c/JustinianDeception/videos
https://rumble.com/c/c-1196404
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