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The Stone in Daniel 2: The S.D.A. Deception Exposed
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21 views • January 15, 2021
The video exposes the deliberate deception of the leaders of the Seventh-day Adventist Church regarding the identity of the stone in Daniel chapter 2 verse 45. For the background presentation which proves that the stone represents the 144,000 and not Christ himself, please see the following video: https://youtu.be/ASCCiOZTmo4
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