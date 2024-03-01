A SEPARATION is coming soon, TRUE from the FALSE

There's a separation coming or the true is going to be separated from the false. That should begin in 2024. Everything is pointing to it right now. We're going to see a lot of things happening as world events get worse and worse and World war 3 is closer and closer. I'm going over the tires have to of Jeremiah 23 in about three sections. This is part one.
