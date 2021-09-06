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VACCINE REACTION = A WOMAN TELLING US HER STORY AFTER GETTING VACCINE SHOT!!
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581 views • September 06, 2021
WOMAN GETS VACCINE JAB DON'T KNOW WITCH ONE IT IS, BUT HERE IS HER STORY AFTER GETTING THE VACCINE SHOT. PEOPLE WAKE UP THIS IS POISON,THEY ARE EXPERIMENTING ON THE PEOPLE, DO NOT TAKE THIS SHOT OR END UP LIKE THIS YOUNG LADY, GOD PLEASE PLEASE BLESS HER AND TAKE THIS POISON OUT OF HER.
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