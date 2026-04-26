Science teacher turns plastic bottles into 13 foot 'water rocket' - to celebrate China’s Space Day

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Science teacher turns plastic bottles into a 4-meter (13.1234 foot) 'water rocket'
A science teacher in Ji’an, Jiangxi Province, China, has built a 'water rocket' using plastic bottles to celebrate the country’s Space Day.
Footage captures the moment the 4-meter-high rocket lifts off, successfully achieving booster separation.