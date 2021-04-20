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Quarantine Inspectors Government hire private companies to knock on your door
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80 views • April 20, 2021
UK Column News - 14th April 2021
https://youtu.be/ap1A7ihzZsM
Quarantine Inspectors Government hire private companies to knock on your door to check upon your whereabouts. They may not have the powers to do much and would have to call the police on you if you do not allow them access of to proof that you are keeping to the rules.
UK Column
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr_dQZ0irQdRiwVatkuHPcA/videos
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Soundgrounder Music and Video
Soundgrounder at Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/featured
https://youtu.be/ap1A7ihzZsM
Quarantine Inspectors Government hire private companies to knock on your door to check upon your whereabouts. They may not have the powers to do much and would have to call the police on you if you do not allow them access of to proof that you are keeping to the rules.
UK Column
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr_dQZ0irQdRiwVatkuHPcA/videos
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Soundgrounder Music and Video
Soundgrounder at Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/featured
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