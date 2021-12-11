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Huge 'Hack Simulation' On Global Markets Was Just Conducted by IMF, World Bank and Ten Countries
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324 views • December 11, 2021
DAHBOO77

Israel has taken point on a 10-country exercise which simulated a crippling cyber-attack on financial markets around the world, attempting to create a realistic scenario of the panic and chaos that would ensue, Reuters reported.
Dubbed ‘Collective Strength’ and carried out on Thursday, the international cyber drill was conducted alongside the United States, Britain, Germany, Italy, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates, among other countries, as well as major financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, according to the outlet.

Treasury officials from the participating nations were shown a film to outline the simulated events, in which a narrator states that sensitive data was stolen and shared on the Dark Web, “creating havoc in the financial markets” over a period of 10 days.-

Learn More: https://www.rt.com/news/542753-israel-leads-hack-simulation/

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usisraeljewsmoneydollarworld bankbank accountimfglobal marketsdahboo77conductedcyber-attackcripplingjewish banking cartelhack simulationrothschild operation
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