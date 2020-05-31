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Trump puts Army on alert to deploy military police to Minneapolis
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8 views • May 31, 2020
The Pentagon took the rare step of ordering the Army to put several active-duty U.S. military police units on the ready to deploy to Minneapolis amid George Floyd protests; Lucas Tomlinson reports.
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