While Advocating for Liberty on the Outside, We also need to be doing Work on the Inside. It’s called BioHacking

Richard Harris - Biohacking Coach

RichardHarrisCoaching.com

odysee.com/@RichardHarrisCoaching:4

Richard’s Recommendations: https://www.your-mp.com/_files/ugd/eb5154_fb87d3588f354fdab545dea5025e4886.pdf





Focusing on our physical bodies and this physical plane is important, yet as the latest physics now confirms, they only make up half the equation. Just as we need interventions that deal with our physical nature, we also need ones that deal with our energetic nature: the psycho-emotional and spiritual. These interventions require the same “art” and finessing as doctoring, and Richard has spent a lifetime looking for the best energetic, biohacking interventions out there.





Richard helps people become better people, through one-to-one coaching and through his video publishing on LBRY / Odysee. Part of that work involves political advocacy, promoting the ideals of liberty. Political liberty, he believes, is essentially the outer reflection of a healthy inner “liberty” and state of being.





On his channel, one will see Life Coach Richard keeping clients away from fatal flaws like “virtue signaling” or “canceling.” Richard also points out the dangers of the classic spiritual sins like pride and lust, whilst encouraging people to become their most authentic Selves - something so terrifying to “the system” that it will do everything in its power to prevent that from happening.





You do not have to follow a cookie-cutter life or run on “auto-pilot” – as so many do. Indeed, the gig economy and digital nomadic entrepreneurs have shown us that with a little planning and passion, it is relatively easy to reinvent ourselves – and live a rich and fulfilling life on OUR terms.





Looking at the country as a whole, some states, by ending their declared emergencies earlier than others, suffered fewer hospitalizations and deaths than more authoritarian (mostly Democrat) states. Mr. Murray, Director of the Maine Policy Institute, has been comparing the severity and outcomes of the state emergency crackdowns (aka ‘public health responses’) – and will share what he has learned so we might do better in the future.