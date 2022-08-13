BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

While Advocating for Liberty on the Outside, We also need to be doing Work on the Inside. It’s called BioHacking
Freedom Hub Working Group
Freedom Hub Working Group
73 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
33 views • August 13, 2022

Richard Harris - Biohacking Coach

RichardHarrisCoaching.com

odysee.com/@RichardHarrisCoaching:4

Richard’s Recommendations: https://www.your-mp.com/_files/ugd/eb5154_fb87d3588f354fdab545dea5025e4886.pdf


Focusing on our physical bodies and this physical plane is important, yet as the latest physics now confirms, they only make up half the equation.  Just as we need interventions that deal with our physical nature, we also need ones that deal with our energetic nature: the psycho-emotional and spiritual.  These interventions require the same “art” and finessing as doctoring, and Richard has spent a lifetime looking for the best energetic, biohacking interventions out there.


Richard helps people become better people, through one-to-one coaching and through his video publishing on LBRY / Odysee.  Part of that work involves political advocacy, promoting the ideals of liberty.  Political liberty, he believes, is essentially the outer reflection of a healthy inner “liberty” and state of being.  


On his channel, one will see Life Coach Richard keeping clients away from fatal flaws like “virtue signaling” or “canceling.”  Richard also points out the dangers of the classic spiritual sins like pride and lust, whilst encouraging people to become their most authentic Selves - something so terrifying to “the system” that it will do everything in its power to prevent that from happening.  


You do not have to follow a cookie-cutter life or run on “auto-pilot” – as so many do.  Indeed, the gig economy and digital nomadic entrepreneurs have shown us that with a little planning and passion, it is relatively easy to reinvent ourselves – and live a rich and fulfilling life on OUR terms.


Looking at the country as a whole, some states, by ending their declared emergencies earlier than others, suffered fewer hospitalizations and deaths than more authoritarian (mostly Democrat) states.  Mr. Murray, Director of the Maine Policy Institute, has been comparing the severity and outcomes of the state emergency crackdowns (aka ‘public health responses’) – and will share what he has learned so we might do better in the future.

Keywords
spirituallife coachbiohackingphysical natureenergetic naturepsycho-emotional
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Older Adults Outnumber Young Children Globally for First Time

Older Adults Outnumber Young Children Globally for First Time

Morgan S. Verity
LGBTQ dating app Grindr to pay $35 million over shared HIV data

LGBTQ dating app Grindr to pay $35 million over shared HIV data

Cassie B.
Russia Remains India&#8217;s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Russia Remains India’s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Garrison Vance
Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Sterling Ashworth
Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy